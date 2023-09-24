LOOK: Liza Soberano stuns in Milan Fashion Week 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano was a show-stopper as she made her first appearance in Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, September 23, the Filipina actress shared a photo of her outfit for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection show, wherein she wore key pieces from the collection that featured a motif of black and gray.

Wearing a black turtleneck zipped mini-dress underneath, Liza served major style in her ensemble by topping it with a grey oversized blazer. The cinched black utilitarian belt also accentuated the star’s figure.

In line with her monochromatic look, she also wore black stockings that she matched with a pair of Prada loafers, with their distinctive chunky soles.

Complementing her overall fit was a triangular satin and leather pouch embellished with crystals.

She was photographed by Louise Lane, with Mickey See and Renz Pangilinan doing her makeup and hair, respectively.

Fellow Filipino celebrities such as Bea Alonzo, Gabbi Garcia, and Carla Abellana complimented Liza in the comments section of her post.

Her attendance in Milan Fashion Week is the latest venture of the actress in the international entertainment scene. She’s set to star in the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein, where she co-stars with Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Filming wrapped in September 2022 and its premiere has yet to be announced.

She also launched the online travel show Liza in Korea, wherein she explores the best of South Korea and its culture and talks with several personalities. – Rappler.com