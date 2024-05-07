Celebrities
IN PHOTOS: Stunning red carpet looks at Met Gala 2024

Rappler.com

REUTERS

Which is your favorite Met Gala 2024 look?

MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest fashion events in Hollywood again dazzled crowds and onlookers as A-List international stars and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, (Tuesday, May 7 in the Philippines).

This year’s Met Gala was awash with florals, sheers, and vintage couture in line with the theme “The Garden of Time.” According to an earlier WWD report, the theme drew inspiration from the spring exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute kicks off the Met’s annual major fashion exhibition.

Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event, while actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, Dune star Zendaya, rapper and Grammy winner Bad Bunny, and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth are the co-hosts for the 2024 gala. 

Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their eye-catching ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks at this year’s gala:

Anna Wintour
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Zendaya
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jennifer Lopez
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bad Bunny
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gwendoline Christie
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Uma Thurman
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jessica Biel
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Elle Fanning
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Isabelle Huppert
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Amanda Seyfried
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ariana Grande
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cynthia Erivo
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sienna Miller, Chemena Kamali, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldana
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nicole Kidman
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demi Moore and Harris Reed
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jamie Dornan
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jennie Kim
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Hadid
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Graham
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lil Nas X
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tyla
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shakira
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lana Del Rey
Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dua Lipa
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cardi B
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sabrina Carpenter
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Camila Cabello
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lizzo
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jon Batiste
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lily James
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stray Kids
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner
Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kylie Jenner
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kim Kardashian
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chris Jenner
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dove Cameron
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Keke Palmer
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Josh O’Connor
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mindy Kailing
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Zac Posen and Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emma Chamberlain
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

– Rappler.com

