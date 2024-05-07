IN PHOTOS: Stunning red carpet looks at Met Gala 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest fashion events in Hollywood again dazzled crowds and onlookers as A-List international stars and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, (Tuesday, May 7 in the Philippines).
This year’s Met Gala was awash with florals, sheers, and vintage couture in line with the theme “The Garden of Time.” According to an earlier WWD report, the theme drew inspiration from the spring exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
The annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute kicks off the Met’s annual major fashion exhibition.
Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event, while actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, Dune star Zendaya, rapper and Grammy winner Bad Bunny, and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth are the co-hosts for the 2024 gala.
Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their eye-catching ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks at this year’s gala:
Anna Wintour
Zendaya
Jennifer Lopez
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Bad Bunny
Sarah Jessica Parker
Gwendoline Christie
Uma Thurman
Jessica Biel
Elle Fanning
Isabelle Huppert
Amanda Seyfried
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo
Sienna Miller, Chemena Kamali, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldana
Nicole Kidman
Demi Moore and Harris Reed
Jamie Dornan
Jennie Kim
Gigi Hadid
Ashley Graham
Lil Nas X
Tyla
Shakira
Lana Del Rey
Dua Lipa
Cardi B
Sabrina Carpenter
Camila Cabello
Lizzo
Jon Batiste
Lily James
Stray Kids
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Chris Jenner
Dove Cameron
Keke Palmer
Josh O’Connor
Mindy Kailing
Zac Posen and Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Emma Chamberlain
– Rappler.com
