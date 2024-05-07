IN PHOTOS: Stunning red carpet looks at Met Gala 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest fashion events in Hollywood again dazzled crowds and onlookers as A-List international stars and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, (Tuesday, May 7 in the Philippines).

This year’s Met Gala was awash with florals, sheers, and vintage couture in line with the theme “The Garden of Time.” According to an earlier WWD report, the theme drew inspiration from the spring exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute kicks off the Met’s annual major fashion exhibition.

Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event, while actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, Dune star Zendaya, rapper and Grammy winner Bad Bunny, and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth are the co-hosts for the 2024 gala.

Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their eye-catching ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks at this year’s gala:

Anna Wintour

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zendaya

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jennifer Lopez

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bad Bunny

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sarah Jessica Parker

Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Gwendoline Christie

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Uma Thurman

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Biel

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Elle Fanning

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Isabelle Huppert

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Amanda Seyfried

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ariana Grande

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sienna Miller, Chemena Kamali, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldana

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nicole Kidman

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demi Moore and Harris Reed

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jamie Dornan

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jennie Kim

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gigi Hadid

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ashley Graham

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lil Nas X

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tyla

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shakira

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lana Del Rey

Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Dua Lipa

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cardi B

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Camila Cabello

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lizzo

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jon Batiste

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lily James

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Stray Kids

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kendall Jenner

Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kylie Jenner

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kim Kardashian

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Chris Jenner

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dove Cameron

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Keke Palmer

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Josh O’Connor

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mindy Kailing

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zac Posen and Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emma Chamberlain

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

– Rappler.com