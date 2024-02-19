Can you guess this year’s theme? What we know about Met Gala 2024 so far

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jennifer Lopez poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, US, May 1, 2023.

The fashion event is set for May 6

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, because one of the biggest fashion events in Hollywood is just around the corner!

The Met Museum announced on Friday, February 17, the four personalities who will co-chair Met Gala 2024 alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, Dune star Zendaya, rapper and Grammy winner Bad Bunny, and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth were confirmed to co-host the gala. Notably, this will be the first time for Hemsworth to attend the fashion event.

The 2024 event, which will take place on May 6, will have the theme “The Garden of Time.”

According to WWD, the theme drew inspiration from the spring exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The report noted that the said exhibition will feature 250 pieces that can “no longer be dressed on mannequins due to their fragility.” These 250 pieces were chosen from the Costume Institute’s pool of more than 33,000 items.

Additionally, the exhibit also aims to “create a sensorial experience” with the use of artificial intelligence, video animation, light projection, and diverse technologies. It will run from May 10 to September 2.

For the attendees’ dress code for the gala, curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton told WWD that the event may have a “nature theme.”

Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2024 will be sponsored by TikTok, with support from Loewe and Condé Nast.

The annual extravaganza aims to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. – Rappler.com