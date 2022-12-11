LOOK: Solenn Heussaff stuns in maternity shoot

Which is your favorite look?

MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff flaunted her pregnancy glow and baby bump in a stunning maternity shoot.

The actress first shared a black-and-white photo of her posing in the nude. Solenn’s long and flowy hair covered her bare top, while she wrapped her arms around her stomach.

“Walking into my 39th week like,” she wrote.

The next snap showed Solenn channeling her inner goddess, styled in a matching off-white tube bralette and overflowing maxi skirt.

In her caption, she wrote that she had no pegs for her maternity shoot, but it was all thanks to the creative mind of photographer BJ Pascual, fashion stylist Liz Uy, makeup artist Robbie Pinera, and hairstylist Raymond Santiago.

Another ensemble saw Solenn sporting a golden breastplate, black long skirt, and long black sleeves. In another photo, Solenn wore a black dress with cut-outs, and the look was completed by a sparkly headdress. “For some Cassiopeia feels,” she captioned the post.

Several celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Raymond Gutierrez, Anne Curtis, and Pia Wurtzbach complimented Solenn’s maternity looks.

Solenn announced in July that she’s expecting her second child with husband Nico Bolzico. Their first child, Thylane Katana, was born in January 2020. – Rappler.com