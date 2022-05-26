‘The love of my life’: ‘PBB’ alums Tanner Mata, Maria Fabiana are married

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana just tied the knot!

Maria took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Tanner at the altar at their wedding, saying that she “married the love of [her] life.”

Tanner’s twin brother Tyler also posted a few snapshots from the couple’s beach wedding.

“Couldn’t be happier for my brother and now [sister], and being able to celebrate this special day with all of our favorite people. I hope this experience was amazing for the both of you. Love you both,” Tyler wrote.

Tanner and Maria were both part of the reality series Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7. Tanner was the show’s fifth Lucky Big Placer. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.