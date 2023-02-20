‘We said yes’: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged

The engagement comes eight months after Wilson first introduced Agruma as her girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines – Australian actress Rebel Wilson is ready to tie the knot with fashion designer Ramona Agruma!

“We said yes,” the actress from Pitch Perfect fame said in an Instagram post on Monday, February 20.

In the photos, the couple was seen wearing matching pink-and-white striped sweaters while posing with Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty castle in the background.

The engagement came eight months after Wilson introduced Agruma as her girlfriend for the first time. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she said in June 2022.

While the actress did not specify when she and Agruma began dating, the designer has made several appearances on Wilson’s Instagram page before the announcement, with some posts dating back to as early as January 2022.

In November, Wilson announced that she welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogacy.

Wilson is best known for her portrayal of Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect films, while Agruma is a fashion designer and the founder of sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon. – Rappler.com