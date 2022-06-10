‘Love is love’: Rebel Wilson introduces girlfriend Ramona Agruma

The 'Pitch Perfect' star has finally found her own 'Disney Princess' –fashion designer Ramona Agruma!

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Rebel Wilson has announced that she is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma in an Instagram post on Friday, June 10.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” wrote the Pitch Perfect star, sharing a sweet selfie of her and her new girlfriend.

Wilson dropped hints about her new girlfriend in an exclusive interview with People Magazine in May, saying that “it’s great to have met somebody who [makes it feel] like an equal partnership.”

The 42-year-old Senior Year star also said that she and Agruma were set up by a friend. They spoke to each other on the phone for several weeks before meeting in person.

“Now it feels different to be in such a healthy relationship,” she added.

While the actress did not specify when she and Agruma began dating, the designer has made several appearances on Wilson’s Instagram page before the announcement, with some posts dating back to as early as January.

On Valentine’s Day, Wilson posted a series of photos celebrating the day of love with some friends. The last image featured her and Agruma holding Valentine’s-themed bears.

“A lot of love for these folks. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone,” the post’s caption read.

The Australian actress last dated businessman Jacob Busch. The pair split in February 2021, four months after going public with their relationship.

Wilson is best known for her portrayal of Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect films. Her latest on-screen stint is Netflix’s Senior Year, where she starred as the film’s main character.

Agruma is a fashion designer and the founder of sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon. She also serves as the brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.