Ria Atayde welcomes soon-to-be sis-in-law Maine Mendoza into family

NEW FAMILY. Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza share a moment with Arjo's siblings after getting engaged.

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza recently got engaged, with Arjo’s sister Ria Atayde giving her soon-to-be sister-in-law a warm welcome into their family.

On Instagram on Friday, July 29, Ria shared photos of Arjo’s proposal, which looked like a full production, with a flower field, “Will You Marry Me” in lights, a view of the sea, and fireworks.

“You’ve always been Mister Grand Gestures [Arjo]. But I think among all you’ve done, this has got to be my most favorite. And I think among all the many changes we welcomed in our lives this year, this has got to be the best,” Ria wrote in the caption.

“So excited to officially welcome you into the family [Maine],” she continued. “Stay happy and in love! Congratulations to the two of you.”

Arjo proposed to Maine on July 28 – nine years to the day since Maine tweeted her now-infamous “Arjo cutie” tweet, and four years to the day since they first met.

The pair have been together for over three years. – Rappler.com