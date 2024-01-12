Robi Domingo addresses viral Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan video during his wedding

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'NO ISSUES, PLEASE.' Robi Domingo addresses the speculations surrounding a viral video of Donny Pangilinan and Kathryn Bernardo taken at his wedding.

'Just for the record: we're all friends here. We've got each other's backs. No issues, please,' Domingo says

MANILA, Philippines – Robi Domingo has come forward to address the speculations on the circulating video of Donny Pangilinan and Kathryn Bernardo taken during his wedding reception.

On January 8, an X user posted a video where Donny Pangilinan is seen assisting Kathryn Bernardo while she danced during Domingo’s wedding reception.

“Hi [Donny Pangilinan], ganito ka pala ‘pag interested ka sa babae (apparently this is how you are when you’re interested in a woman),” they captioned the video.

Fans were quick to dismiss the issue and defend Pangilinan, but other netizens speculated on his intentions with Bernardo.

Domingo posted a reply to the now-viral video on January 10, stating that they are all just friends.

Just for the record: we're all friends here. We've got each other's backs. No issues, please. 🫰🏻



Also, being the groomsmen, @donny and @Espanto2001 helped us out in taking care of all of the guests. ❤️ https://t.co/76iiNqoDua — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) January 10, 2024

“Just for the record: we’re all friends here. We’ve got each other’s backs. No issues, please. Also, being the groomsmen, [Donny] and [Darren Espanto] helped us out in taking care of all of the guests,” Domingo wrote.

TV5 Entertainment reporter MJ Marfori later asked Pangilinan to share his stance on the issue. Pangilinan said that they were all just friends having a great time at Domingo’s wedding.

Pangilinan currently plays Bingo in the series Can’t Buy Me Love. He is also headlining GG The Movie, dubbed the first Esports film in the Philippines. It is set to premiere on January 24.

Domingo tied the knot with Maiqui Pineda on January 6. Numerous celebrities were in attendance, including Melai Hontiveros-Francisco, Enchong Dee, Bianca Gonzalez, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Daniel Padilla, and Erik Santos, among others. – Rappler.com