LOOK: Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda tie the knot

MR. AND MRS. DOMINGO. Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda tie the knot over a year after their engagement in November 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda are now married!

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, the couple tied the knot at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Pulilan, Bulacan, on Saturday, January 6.

Fellow celebrity attendees shared snaps from Robi and Maiqui’s wedding on Instagram.

“Nakahabol din ako (I made it) Robsy Wabsy…. Super happy to witness this moment, Robs. We [love you] Rob and Maiqui,” Melai Cantiveros captioned her Instagram Story taken at the parish.

JC Intal, the husband of Robi’s longtime Pinoy Big Brother co-host Bianca Gonzalez, also shared a photo of the bride and groom under a fireworks display at the reception.

Meanwhile, singer Erik Santos shared a video of Robi and Maiqui sharing their first kiss as newlyweds at the altar.

“Congratulations and best wishes Mr. and Mrs. Robi Domingo!” Santos wrote.

Other celebrities in attendance included Enchong Dee, Bianca Gonzalez, Gab Valenciano, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, and Ogie Alcasid, to name a few.

Robi and Maiqui got engaged in November 2022 after almost four years of dating.

In August 2023, Maiqui revealed that she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease. Domingo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News in the same month that their wedding would still happen as planned.

“We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her [na] baka dapat i-delay natin nang konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na ‘yung health niya e. And then, siya ‘yung nagsabi na, ‘Don’t. Give me something to hope for.’ And upon hearing that, siyempre, umiyak ako,” he said.

(We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her that maybe we should delay our wedding a bit, because I was thinking about her health. And then, she said, “Don’t. Give me something to hope for.” And upon hearing that, of course, I cried.)

Robi and Maiqui met during their college days at Ateneo de Manila University. However, they only began to get to know each other at the ABS-CBN Christmas party in 2017.

Robi is a VJ, actor, and host best known for hosting the hit reality television series Pinoy Big Brother. – Rappler.com