Robi Domingo is engaged to girlfriend Maiqui Pineda

MANILA, Philippines – Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pienda! The Filipino host, VJ, and actor is engaged to his long-time non-showbiz girlfriend after almost four years of dating.

The engagement was confirmed by ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe, who, on Friday, November 4, posted the couple’s intimate and romantic proposal set at the heart of Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya crossing.

Robi and Maiqui have been in Japan for about a week now, having spent Halloween there with other celebrity friends like Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Zanjoe Marudo, and Joshua Garcia. Maiqui’s family was also there.

No plans or a date for the wedding had been confirmed. Robi and Maiqui have not shared the news on their respective social media accounts as of posting time.

Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com