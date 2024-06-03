‘Running Man’s Run 2 U’ fan meeting in Manila: Ticket prices, seat plan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, runners! The cast of the hit South Korean variety show Running Man is returning to Manila for their Run 2 U fan meeting.

The one-day show is set for July 6, 6 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

In an announcement video, cast members Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Haha, Ji Seok-jin, and Yang Se-chan invited their Filipino fans to attend the show.

You won't believe it, PH Runners! 😱 Your favorite RUNNING MAN hosts are showing off their surprisingly fluent Tagalog skills just to invite you! 🤪😂 Join the fun at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 6, 2024, for their RUNNING MAN "RUN 2 U" IN MANILA! HANDA NA BA ANG LAHAT?🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️… pic.twitter.com/Lg94GCCavD — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 3, 2024

According to local promoter PULP Live World, tickets are priced as follows:

VIP Standing A,B,C,D: P12,000

VIP Seated: P12,500

Lower Box A: P10,000

Lower Box B: P8,000

Upper Box A: P7,000

Upper Box B: P6,000

Upper Box C: P5,000

General Admission: P4,000

Generic Admission: P3,000

All ticket holders are eligible to win a signed poster. Meanwhile, both VIP seated and standing ticket holders are eligible for raffle to group photo.

Get your running shoes ready and lace them up tight because the RUNNING MAN is finally making its way back to Manila! 🏃‍♂️ They're set to "RUN 2 U" on July 6, 2024, at the @MOAArena! ❤️ They kept their promise to all PH Runners, so save the date! 😉 Tickets will be up for grabs… pic.twitter.com/czT1DJ6rJn — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 3, 2024

Tickets will be available starting June 16, 12 pm via SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide.

The July show will serve as the cast members’ second return to the Philippines following their first fan meeting in Manila in April 2023. They were initially set to hold their first fan meeting in Manila in 2020 – in time for the show’s 10th anniversary – but it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running Man, which premiered in July 2010, is a South Korean variety show that features cast members competing in games and challenges, and receiving punishments and rewards.

It’s one of the most popular Korean variety shows in the Philippines and broadcaster GMA Network even adapted a local version of it, which premiered in September 2022. – Rappler.com