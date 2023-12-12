‘Fake news’: Sarah Lahbati denies speaking ill of Annabelle Rama

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Please beware of fake news. I never said this,' the model-actress cautions.

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Lahbati denied on Instagram that she spoke ill of her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama.

In her Instagram broadcast channel on Monday, December 11, the model-actress shared a photo quoting her alleged statement about Rama supposedly brainwashing Lahbati’s husband, Richard Gutierrez. The quote card was made to look like it was posted by a news outlet.

“I’m grateful that I married Richard because he’s truly husband material and a father figure. It seems he got brainwashed, that’s why he changed. I can’t stand the fact that my mother-in-law, you’d think, was not well-taken care of by her husband before,” the quote card read.

Lahbati was further quoted as saying that she advises those planning to get married to get to know their future in-laws first to avoid ending up in a situation like hers.

She was quick to debunk the claim that she had given the statement, warning her followers to be wary of what they read.

“Just wanted to clear something and this is the last time (hopefully) that I’ll have to do this. Please beware of fake news. I never said this,” the 33-year-old said.

This comes a few days after Rama revealed in an interview with ABS-CBN News on December 7 that her son Richard has been living with her for a month already.

In the interview, she shared that she and her whole family “minus one” person would be going to Japan for Christmas. Sensing that Rama was referring to Lahbati, a reporter asked Rama to share what had happened between the couple.

“Si Richard nasa bahay ko ngayon, one month na, pero unti-unti siyang lumilipat ng gamit sa Alabang. Lilipat na siya siguro after mga six months,” Rama said.

(Richard has been at my house for a month now, but he’s gradually moving his stuff to Alabang. He’ll move [there] after around six months.)

Rama refused to confirm or deny if Lahbati and her son Richard had already gone their separate ways.

“Hindi pa ako pwede magsalita eh pero sasabihin ko sa’yo, si Richard, nasa akin ngayon. ‘Yun lang ang masasabi ko. Ngayon, ‘yung mga bata, na kay Richard,” she added.

(I can’t speak on it yet but I will tell you that Richard is at my house now. That’s all I can say. Now, the kids are with Richard.)

The 71-year-old also admitted that she has not spoken to Lahbati, baring that she has no time to do so. She further stated that the public is bound to soon find out what happened between her son and Lahbati.

Meanwhile, on December 9, Lahbati shared that she is set to make her showbiz comeback with the teleserye Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa, which she will be headlining alongside Kiko Estrada.

Lahbati and Gutierrez welcomed their first child Zion in 2013 when the former was 19 and the latter was 29. They later welcomed their second son Kai in 2018. The couple eventually wed in 2020. – Rappler.com