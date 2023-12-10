LOOK: Sarah Lahbati to star in TV series ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kiko Estrada, Sid Lucero, and Joko Diaz are also part of the TV series

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Lahbati is set to make her teleserye comeback with the TV5 project Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa, a series adaptation of the 1986 movie of the same name.

The model-actress confirmed the news on Saturday, December 9, sharing a snippet of the script of her latest acting project.

“Grateful,” she captioned the post.

Viva Artists Agency also announced that Lahbati will be headlining the series alongside actor Kiko Estrada. Other actors present in the show’s story conference include Sid Lucero, Joko Diaz, and Mark Anthony Fernandez.

As of writing, other details about the Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa television series have yet to be announced. The 1986 action film originally starred the late action star Rudy Fernadez.

The Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa series adaptation will be the first project that Lahbati will topbill in more than five years. In 2017, she headlined the films Kamandag ng Droga and Pagsanib kay Leah dela Cruz, and also appeared in the teleserye The Promise of Forever.

Since then, Lahbati took a break from acting after giving birth to her second child with husband Richard Gutierrez in 2018. She has only been making cameo appearances, including in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Mission Unstapol: The Identity. Her most recent guest appearance was in the October 2023 finale of the TV series The Iron Heart, which Gutierrez also starred in.

Lahbati and Gutierrez wed in March 2020. They have two children: Zion and Kai. – Rappler.com