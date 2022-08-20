SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu positive for COVID-19

Both Mingyu and Dino are in self-quarantine in Los Angeles

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN member Mingyu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sitting out the K-pop group’s activities in the meantime.

On Friday, August 19, SEVENTEEN’S agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced the diagnosis of the South Korean rapper, who experienced a mild sore throat on that morning and took a test shortly after. He is currently in self-quarantine and administering self-treatment in Los Angeles.

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Mingyu, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists,” PLEDIS added.

Mingyu joins fellow member Dino, who also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, August 17, after experiencing a mild sore throat. The rest of SEVENTEEN tested negative for the virus.

Mingyu and Dino will not participate in SEVENTEEN’s August 20 show in Houston, but Dino will be able to rejoin the group for the August 23 show in Fort Worth.

The 13-member K-pop sensation is currently performing around North America for their BE THE SUN world tour. – Rappler.com