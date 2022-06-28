LOOK: Sharon Cuneta to release official lightstick for Sharonians

Sharon's official lightstick has the words 'Megastar' and 'Sharon Cuneta' on it

MANILA, Philippines – Proud K-pop fan Sharon Cuneta, drawing inspiration from K-pop fandom, announced that she will be launching her own official lightstick for her fans, the Sharonians.

In an Instagram post on Monday, June 27, the actress gave a first look at her lightstick which has the words “Megastar” and “Sharon Cuneta” on it. The video clip also showed the lightstick switching to different colors.

For non-K-pop fans, lightsticks resemble and work like flashlights, but are designed to fit a specific fandom’s aesthetics.

Sharon did not mention when her official lightstick will be released, but assured fans that it will be available before her next concert in Manila. “I know medyo tagal pa, but at least nauna na tayo at meron nang ready (I know it’s going to be a while, but at least we’re the first to have it and we have it ready).”

In the comments section, Sharonians expressed their excitement, saying that they’re also looking forward to more merchandise from Sharon.

The Megastar previously shared photos of the “most special” lightsticks designed by some of her fans. “Sweet! My first fan lights! New official ones of another design are in production now,” she said.

Sharon has always been vocal about her love for Korean entertainment, especially her admiration for SHINee. In several vlogs, the actress has opened up about discovering several K-pop groups and even showed off her K-pop albums, photocards, and other merchandise.

She recently made headlines after getting emotional while watching SHINee member Key perform during the Begin Again: KPOP Edition concert in Manila. – Rappler.com