Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s son Sevi to undergo hernia repair surgery

MANILA, Philippines – Kryz Uy disclosed on Sunday, July 17, that Sevi, her seven-week-old baby with husband Slater Young, will be needing surgery due to an inguinal hernia.

“It caught us by surprise. We thought he was a healthy baby boy,” Kryz said in her YouTube vlog saying that they had done many tests for Sevi. “Unfortunately, we discovered that Sevi has [an] inguinal hernia and it needs to be operated on,” she added.

According to the NHS, an inguinal hernia is a condition “when fatty tissue or a part of your bowel, such as the intestine, pokes through into your groin at the top of your inner thigh.” It is the most common type of hernia which mainly affects men of all ages.

“Whenever he cries, it triggers the hernia to bulge out, and I know he’s not supposed to experience pain when that happens, but it still hurts my heart to see it so I can’t take it. So, every time he [fusses] a little, my instinct is just to get him and hug him and hold him,” the mother of two shared.

Kryz also mentioned in the vlog that they pursued a second opinion but got the same diagnosis and recommendation that Sevi undergo an operation as soon as possible. She also expressed feeling more at ease since a hernia is “not a really rare disease” and that their doctors are “confident” about the operation.

“I feel like, mentally, I’m almost there. I keep telling myself that I can’t be the praning, scatterbrain mom. I have to be present and I have to be strong for [Sevi], and for Yaya Doreen, and for everybody else in this household,” Kryz shared.

Sevi’s operation is scheduled on Saturday, July 23, and Kryz prays that it will go smoothly. She also hopes that their first child, Scottie, gets better right away since he had a fever.

“It’s definitely the most painful feeling to see your kids unwell. Praying with all my heart and soul that both kids are able to overcome this and recover well,” she wrote in the YouTube video’s description.

Kryz gave birth to Sevi in May, and to Scott Knoa in June 2020. She and Slater married in February 2019. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.