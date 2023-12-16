Song Ji-Hyo wins in lawsuit against former agency

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WIN. Song Ji-hyo emerges victorious in her lawsuit against her former agency Uzu Rocks.

The South Korean TV star is set to receive KRW 984 million in damages

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo won in her lawsuit against former agency Uzu Rocks, with the Seoul Central District Court ruling in her favor and demanding the agency pay her KRW 984 million or approximately $750,000 for unpaid earnings.

On November 22, the Seoul Central District Court officially sided with Song Ji-Hyo, declaring that Uzu Rocks not only owed her the specified sum in unpaid earnings but also additional amounts for delayed interest.

The judgment, which was received by the agency on November 28, provided a two-week window for filing an appeal. With Uzu Rocks failing to contest the decision by the December 13 deadline, Song Ji-Hyo’s victory in the legal dispute is now set in stone.

“We plan to pay [Song Ji-Hyo what she is owed],” an Uzu Rocks representative told Korean media on December 13, according to a transltion from Soompi.

When questioned about their decision not to appeal the court’s ruling, the agency admitted fault, stating, “It’s right for us to pay [her what she’s owed]. We are at fault.”

Meanwhile, Song Ji-Hyo’s legal team issued a brief statement, revealing ongoing internal discussions about “future measures against Uzu Rocks.”

The announcement comes on the tail end of Ji-Hyo’s signing with a new agency, NEXUS E&M.

Song Ji-hyo terminated her contract with Uzu Rocks in April of this year and filed a lawsuit citing unpaid earnings. At the time, the agency admitted that it was at fault for prematurely terminating the actress’ contract. Uzu Rocks then issued an apology and agreed to release Song Ji-hyo from the binding agreement.

Song Ji-hyo, a South Korean actress and model, is best known for being a main cast member on the South Korean variety show Running Man. She has also starred in the TV series Shooting Stars (2022) and The Witch’s Diner (2021). – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

