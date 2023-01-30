Song Joong-ki announces marriage, 1st child with Katy Louise Saunders

'Today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple,' says Song

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has married Katy Louise Saunders, who is pregnant with their first child.

The actor made the announcement on Monday, January 30, through his official fan café, according to a Soompi report.

“I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other,” he began his post.

Song’s agency first confirmed in December 2022 that the actor is “currently seeing a woman with positive feelings.” At the time, additional details about the relationship have not been disclosed.

Song described Saunders as a “sensible and amazing person” who helped him become a “better person.”

The actor continued that they have “dreamed of creating a happy family together” and that a “new life has come to [them].”

“Today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple,” he shared.

Song then thanked his fans for their well-wishes and continued support, and promised them that he will strive to be a better actor and individual.

Song, 37, is best known for his roles in A Werewolf Boy, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo, and Reborn Rich. He was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. They filed for divorce in 2019 after nearly two years of marriage. – Rappler.com