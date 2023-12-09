Sophie Turner confirms new romance with Peregrine Pearson – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The two are spotted holding hands and sharing a smooch during a stroll in London

MANILA, Philippines – Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has been spotted getting cozier in public with Peregrine Pearson, seemingly confirming her new romance with the aristocrat, according to US media reports.

E! News reported photos of the two holding hands during a stroll in London and sharing a quick smooch. The two were first romantically linked in October after being spotted kissing in Paris.

A source told US Weekly that the actress “has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” but “really seems to like spending time with Perry,” whom she has gotten “progressively closer with.”

“Things are still fairly new. But she’s really happy with how things are moving along,” the insider said.

Pearson, 29, is a property developer and a descendant of Samuel Pearson, founder of London-based publishing company, Pearson plc. Prior to Sophie, Pearson was dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Turner, 27, began divorce proceedings on September 5 with ex-husband Joe Jonas, whom she shares two daughters with: three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine. In an October 10 statement, Turner and Jonas said that they agreed that the children “will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.” – Rappler.com