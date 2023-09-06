It’s official: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The petition for divorce states that 'the marriage is irretrievably broken'

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, according to reports from US media.

TODAY reported that Jonas, 34, filed a petition for divorce on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami Dade County, Florida. The petition stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Jonas and Turner, 27, have two children together. They welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 while their second daughter was born in July 2022. According to the petition, custody of the children will be shared.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” it stated.

E! News added that the petition stipulated a “timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties” and “child support [obligations from] each party.” The petition for divorce also mentioned that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

A source for PEOPLE shared that the two were “not separated but [have] been living separate lives for months.”

“As a family, they were based in Florida,” the source stated. “The kids were with [Jonas] the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”

Reports of the couple’s split began circulating on Sunday, September 3. A source told TMZ that the couple had been having “serious problems for at least six months.”

Fans doubted the validity of these reports after Jonas posted a photo on Instagram prominently displaying his wedding ring on Tuesday, September 5. They believed that this was the singer’s way of “debunking the rumors.”

He can also be seen sporting his wedding band in a recent post with his brothers.

Turner’s last Instagram post from August 15 showed her attending the Jonas Brothers concerts with him.

Jonas and Turner have mostly kept the details of their relationship under wraps. In an interview with Mr. Porter in November 2022, the singer explained the need to keep the relationship private.

“When we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me,” he said. “And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

Neither of the two have publicly addressed reports of their separation.

The couple got engaged in October 2017 and were married in a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. They had a second wedding in France in June 2019. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.