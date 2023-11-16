‘Star Wars’ actresses no longer guesting in ManiPopCon 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNFORESEEN DEVELOPMENTS. Actresses Diana Lee Inosanto and Emily Swallow will no longer be attending the ManiPopCon 2023 due to 'unforeseen developments.'

MANILA, Philippines – Star Wars series actresses Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto will no longer be able to attend the Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) 2023 due to “unforeseen developments,” the event organizers announced on Wednesday, November 15.

The announcement came just two days before the event was set to kick off from November 17 to November 19.

“In navigating these unexpected challenges, we want to clarify that this situation is a result of unforeseen developments faced by ManiPopCon and we want to apologize to the actresses and their management teams,” the organizers wrote.

Swallow and Inosanto were slated to hold meet and greet sessions with fans during ManiPopCon 2023. The two actresses were previously confirmed to be attending the convention in a November 13 press release.

Attendees who bought tickets for the meet and greet sessions will get full refunds.

“Ticket holders of their meet and greets will get full refunds from Ticketmelon who has started this process already and will send all concerned ticket holders an email once their refunds have been completed,” the team added.

Fans expressed disappointment toward the cancellation of the stars’ appearance in the convention, criticizing the organizers for the burden that the sudden announcement will put on fans living far from the venue as they had to book accommodations just to attend the event.

In the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Swallow portrays The Armorer, while Inosanto played the Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth in its second season. Inosanto later played the same character in another Star Wars series, Ahsoka.

ManiPopCon 2023 will be held from November 17 to 19 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City. It is an annual “for geeks, by geeks” convention that champions pop culture through several activities like meet and greet sessions, exhibits, film screenings, and artist alleys. – Rappler.com