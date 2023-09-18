LOOK: Thai stars TayNew, OffGun to hold fan meeting in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the December show will be available starting September 30

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Thai drama fans! Thai actors Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan are coming to the Philippines.

Local concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Monday, September 18, that the two pairs, more commonly known as TayNew and OffGun, are bringing their BELUCA fan meeting in Manila.

“Not one, not two…but four of Thailand’s brightest stars are coming,” they captioned the post.

The one-night show is set for December 16 at the New Frontier Theater.

MANILA! 🇵🇭 Not one, not two … but FOUR of Thailand's brightest stars are coming!! Catch OFF GUN and TAY NEW in 'BELUCA 1st Fan Meeting in Manila' on December 16 Saturday 6PM at the New Frontier Theater 💛❤️💙💚



Tickets will go on sale starting September 30 via the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide. But ticket prices and seat plans for the concert have yet to be announced, as of writing.

Tay and New are best known for starring in Thai BL series Dark Blue Kiss and Kiss Me Again. They’re also confirmed to star in the upcoming Thai adaptation of Cherry Magic. TayNew were previously in Manila in July 2022 for a fan meeting.

Meanwhile, Off and Gun starred in Theory of Love and Not Me. The two had a fan meeting in Manila in 2018. – Rappler.com