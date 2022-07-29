WATCH: Press conference with Thai actors Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom (TayNew)

Thai actors Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom, who starred in the series 'Dark Blue Kiss,' answer questions from the media, a day before the 'Beyond Limitless' fan-meet at Solaire, Parañaque City

Thai actors Tay Tawan Vihokratana and New Thitipoom, famously called ‘TayNew,’ answered questions from the media on Friday, July 29, a day before the ‘Beyond Limitless’ fan-meet scheduled at The Theatre at Solaire, Parañaque City.

TayNew played the characters Pete and Kao in the Thai BL series ‘Dark Blue Kiss,’ ‘Kiss Me Again,’ and also appeared in a special episode of ‘Our Skyy.’

This is the second time for the BL tandem to be in the Philippines. In December 2018, they also held a fan-meet with their Filipino fans in Makati City. – Rappler.com