Thai actor New Thitipoom positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actor Thitipoom Techa-apaikhun, also known as New, tested positive for COVID-19 based on his RT-PCR test results released on Thursday, March 3.

GMMTV, the talent agency f the 29-year-old actor, made the announcement on Twitter. They said that New had this test done on Wednesday, March 2, at a hospital.

“GMMTV” ขอแจ้งให้ทราบว่า “นิว-ฐิติภูมิ เตชะอภัยคุณ” นักแสดงในสังกัด GMMTV พบเชื้อ COVID-19

“New” Thitipoom Techa-apaikhun has been tested positive for COVID-19.#GMMTV pic.twitter.com/ukkElbFAyo — GMMTV (@GMMTV) March 3, 2022

New, classified as a green level patient under Thailand’s health protocols, is required to isolate at home for treatment and symptoms observation.

People who were in close contact with the actor are being informed about the development. All of New’s scheduled events and activities are postponed until his full recovery.

Thitipoom starred in the boys’ love series Dark Blue Kiss (2019) with Tay Tawan. His latest series is I’m Tee, Me Too (2020) with Krist Perawat, Singto Prachaya, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan. He is also known as Kao in Kiss: The Series (2016) and Kiss Me Again (2018). – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.