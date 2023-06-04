LOOK: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano expecting 2nd child 

'So thankful to our family and friends who celebrated with us this new blessing,' says Toni

MANILA, Philippines – Toni Gonzaga is pregnant with her second child with husband Paul Soriano.

The actress-host made the announcement on Sunday, June 4, as she shared clips from her baby shower.

“So thankful to our family and friends who celebrated with us this new blessing,” she wrote.

In the video, Toni was seen with her growing baby bump while wearing a blush pink gown. Spotted in the baby shower event are Alex Gonzaga, Mariel Padilla, Senator Robin Padilla, Senator Loren Legarda, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Toni and Paul wed in June 2015. They welcomed their first child, a son named Seve, in 2016. – Rappler.com