‘Sobra kong takot na takot’: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez were engaged since February 2020

LOVE IS IN THE AIR. Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez opened up about their relationship.

Vice Ganda on his 'wedding': 'Kahit hindi na siya i-acknowledge ng batas ng Pilipinas, wala akong pakialam. I just want to celebrate our love for each other.'

MANILA, Philippines – Following the announcement of their wedding commitment ceremony in Las Vegas, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez opened up about their engagement and the recent milestone in their lives.

The celebrity couple was welcomed and congratulated by their fellow It’s Showtime hosts during the show’s Wednesday, February 16 episode. The two were asked to share more details about the intimate ceremony that happened in October 2021, and the comedian admitted that it wasn’t something they had originally planned.

Play Video

“Nag-concert ako sa America tapos nagkataon na anniversary din namin. Tapos nagpunta kami ng Vegas.… Sobrang spontaneous noon. Buti nga meron pang slot doon sa pinuntahan naming chapel,” he said. (I had a concert in the US back then, and coincidentally, it was also our anniversary. Then we went to Las Vegas.… And it was just very spontaneous. It was a good thing that the chapel we went to still had slots for us.)

Vice Ganda then revealed for the first time that he has actually been engaged to Ion for almost two years, but opted to keep it from the public for fear of being ridiculed. “Nag-propose si Ion sa akin noong February 21, 2020 pa. Wala pang pandemic noon. Noong nag-propose siya, sobra kong takot na takot. As in lahat ng mga videos ng mga kaibigan namin, pinabura ko talaga kasi ayokong lumabas.… Sa lahat tinago ko,” he said.

(Ion proposed to me last February 21, 2020, even before the pandemic. When he proposed, I got scared. I asked my friends to delete all the videos [of the proposal], so that it wouldn’t be shared to the public…. I kept it a secret from everyone.)

The host added that Ion cried and asked him why they should keep their engagement a secret. “Sobra akong takot na bababuyin lang ng mga tao itong isang bagay na napakaganda para sa amin. Sabi ko, tama na ‘yung tayong dalawa na lang ‘yung nakakaalam. Malalaman ng iba, babastusin lang nila, bababuyin, pagtatawanan, gagaguhin kaming dalawa. Ayaw ko. Masakit para sa akin ‘yun. Kaya sabi ko, sa ating dalawa na lang.” he explained.

(I was scared that other people would disrespect and make fun of this beautiful thing that we had. I told him that it was enough if we kept it between us. If others found out about it, they’d mock it and just ridicule the two of us. I didn’t want that. It was painful for me. That’s why I’d asked him to keep it private.)

After their engagement, Vice Ganda said that his perspective about getting married and settling down had changed. “Sabi ko nga, kahit hindi na siya i-acknowledge ng batas ng Pilipinas, wala akong pakialam. I just want to celebrate our love for each other sa harapan ng mga taong nagmamahal sa amin, sa mga fans namin, kaya gusto ko engrande,” he continued.

(Even if the laws in the Philippines won’t acknowledge our union, I don’t care. I just want to celebrate our love for each other in front of those who love us, and our fans. That’s why I want [the wedding] to be grand.)

But given the pandemic situation, the comedian said he’s forced to let go of his dream grand wedding for the meantime. He recalled that when they spontaneously decided to hold a simpler and smaller ceremony in Las Vegas, he had no complaints.

“Parang dinedma ko na ‘yung pangarap ko na bongga ‘yung singsing, ‘yung damit. Parang wala na akong pakialam. At this point, kahit walang tao, wala na ‘yung mga kaibigan ko, ang mahalaga na lang kami. Nandoon siya at nandoon ako. Tapos sabihin na natin ‘yung gusto nating sabihin.… Ang saya-saya namin kasi ang ganda-ganda ng pinagdaanan namin,” he said.

(I dismissed the idea of the dream wedding that I’d wanted – the extravagant rings and outfits. I didn’t care about that. At that point, even if we were alone, and our friends weren’t there, what mattered the most was that I was there and he was there. And we could say what we’d always wanted to say…. We feel so happy because we went through something beautiful.)

In the end, Vice Ganda said that he and Ion are both overwhelmed by the love and support that they have been receiving. “Sobrang bongga lang na parang it was celebrated by everybody.… I was just so happy na ang daming nagmamahal sa aming dalawa and ang dami palang happy para sa amin,” he said.

(It feels good that we were being celebrated by everybody.… I was just so happy that there were a lot of supporters who loved us and were happy for the both of us.)

Vice Ganda and Ion first confirmed their relationship in 2019. – Rappler.com