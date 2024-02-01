Janella Salvador, Win Metawin’s film ‘Under Parallel Skies’: What we know so far

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film is set to premiere in cinemas in April 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Janella Salvador will be joining forces with Thai actor Win Metawin for the very first time in the film Under Parallel Skies, and we’re finally inching closer to its release!

On Thursday, February 1, 28 Squared Studios dropped the official teaser for the film, and announced that it will premiere in April 2024 in cinemas. Play Video The short trailer opens with Janella’s character pulling Win’s character back from the edge of a railing, as it had looked like he was preparing to jump. The two characters are then seen alongside each other in a montage of clips depicting their developing romance. Janella and Win’s characters even share a kiss in one scene.

The two actors’ collaboration was first announced in July 2023 by 28 Squared Studios – the production house behind the star-studded film. 28 Squared Studios also shared first-look shots of the two actors in the film.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Under Parallel Skies centers on a man who meets a woman connected to the painful past he has been trying to heal from.

Under Parallel Skies, which was shot in Hong Kong, was directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who is behind the highest-grossing independent Filipino film Kita Kita, which stars Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez.

Bernardo earlier said in an interview with ABS-CBN News that Win and Janella could bring their unique experiences from their respective cultures to this “cross-country collaboration.”

“I aim to create a film that celebrates the unique identities and traditions of each culture while also exploring common themes and experiences that unite us as human beings,” Bernardo told ABS-CBN News.

The trailer also features Win’s character briefly speaking Filipino, a brief glimpse into Bernardo’s goal for the multicultural film.

Win is a 24-year-old Thai actor who rose to fame through the BL (boys’ love) series 2gether, which he headlined with Bright Vachirawit. He also starred in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, the Thai adaptation of the Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango.

Meanwhile, Janella is a 25-year-old actress who recently starred in the Metro Manila Film Festival film Mallari. She is also known for her roles in the series Darna, The Killer Bride, and Be Careful With My Heart.

Under Parallel Skies marks both actors’ first film starring alongside a foreign love interest, while this is the first time Win will be featured in an international film.

This is not the first time Thais and Filipinos will be treated to a film collaboration that fuses their two cultures together. In 2012, Star Cinema also released the romantic comedy Suddenly It’s Magic, headlined by Filipina actress Erich Gonzales and Thai actor Mario Maurer. It also featured Thai actress Baifern Pimchanok. – Rappler.com