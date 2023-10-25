BIGBANG’s G-Dragon booked for investigation on alleged drug use

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) G-Dragon refutes claims of his drug use in an official statement released by his attorney

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy group BIGBANG’s leader, G-Dragon, has been booked by the police for alleged drug charges, Korean media reported on Wednesday, October 25.

Korean news outlet News1 said that the K-pop artist was booked without detention by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for violating the Narcotic Control Act.

The police declined to provide further details as G-Dragon’s case is still in the investigation process.

They also clarified that the BIGBANG member’s case bears no connection to that of Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun, who was reported to be undergoing investigation for alleged drug use just last week.

BIGBANG’s longtime label YG Entertainment refused to comment on the matter, telling Xportsnews, “G-Dragon is currently not an artist under our agency, so it is difficult for us to make an official response,” according to a translation from Soompi.

In 2011, G-Dragon was embroiled in a controversy, where he was thought to have been spotted smoking marijuana at an after-party BIGBANG was hosting in Japan.

Although his urine test came back negative, his hair test posted faint positive results. He later admitted to the charges the same year.

A year later, in 2012, he opened up about the issue on the SBS show Healing Camp.

He claimed that he had been heavily intoxicated when he was offered to take a drag of what he thought was a regular cigarette by a guest at the party. Not wanting to come off as disrespectful, he obliged.

“I’ve never been exposed to marijuana so I don’t even know what it smells like,” the rapper said after being asked if he couldn’t tell the difference between marijuana and tobacco.

G-Dragon’s statement

On Friday, October 27, G-Dragon’s attorney released the K-pop artist’s official statement, where he refuted claims of his drug use.

“First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. that was recently revealed in the media,” he said, according to a translation from Soompi.

G-Dragon also said that he will diligently cooperate with the police’s investigation efforts because he “[knows] many people are concerned.”

G-Dragon debuted with the five-member K-pop boy group BIGBANG in August 2006 under YG Entertainment. He made his solo debut in August 2009 with the album Heartbreaker. – Rappler.com