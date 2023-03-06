LOOK: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops 1st teaser for solo debut 

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official, BLINKs! We’re now counting down the days before Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK makes her highly-anticipated solo debut.

BLACKPINK shared on Sunday, March 4, the first teaser for Jisoo’s solo project, confirming that it is set for a March 31 release. The photo features a bright red piece of fabric in the middle of a green field with the words “coming soon.”

Jisoo also shared the poster on her personal Instagram, captioning it with “see you soon” in Korean.

Additional details, such as the project’s title, have yet to be released, but YG Entertainment had earlier announced that Jisoo had filmed the music video overseas.

“The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed entirely overseas in strict secrecy. It is worth anticipating as we invested the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos to date,” the agency said in February, according to a Soompi report.

YG Entertainment first confirmed that Jisoo was working on her solo debut in January, saying that the idol had finished the photo shoot for her album jacket and was working on music production.

Jisoo will be the last member of BLACKPINK to have a solo debut. Jennie released her single “Solo” in November 2018, Rosé released the single album, R, in March 2021, and Lisa released the album Lalisa in September 2021.

Outside of music, Jisoo has also ventured into acting. Her acting debut was through a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers, while she landed her first leading role in the 2021 drama Snowdrop.

BLACKPINK, who made their debut in August 2016, is known for hits such as "Pink Venom," "As If It's Your Last," and "How You Like That." They are set to hold a two-night concert at the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26.