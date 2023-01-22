LOOK: BTS’ J-Hope to release documentary in February 

Titled 'j-hope iN THE BOX,' the documentary will premiere on Disney+

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, ARMYs! Disney+ announced that the first solo documentary on BTS member J-Hope, titled j-hope IN THE BOX, will have its global premiere on February 17.

Alongside the date announcement, the streaming platform also unveiled on Friday, January 20, the poster for the documentary, which shows the rapper jumping before a checkered background.

“He’s your hope. You’re his hope. He is…#jhope,” they said.

He’s your hope. You’re his hope. He is… #jhope. 🫰



j-hope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2CiavlrY7A — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) January 20, 2023

Disney+ said that the documentary will be a “never-before-seen look at the creative challenges” that the BTS member faced for his first solo album, Jack In The Box, as well as the album’s listening party and his preparation for Lollapalooza 2022.

Jack In The Box was released in June 2022, while J-Hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza in August 2022.

Aside from J-Hope’s solo documentary, Disney+ is also set to release another documentary that will feature all BTS members titled Beyond the Star. Additional details have yet to be announced.

Disney+ is also home to other BTS-related content, including their concert film Permission to Dance On Stage – LA and IN THE SOOP: Friendcation. – Rappler.com