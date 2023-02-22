PJM1 is coming: BTS’ Jimin to release solo album ‘Face’ in March 

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, ARMYs! Jimin is the next member of BTS to make his solo debut.

BIGHIT Music released on Tuesday, February 21, a 35-second teaser for Jimin’s album, which will be titled Face. It is slated for a March 24 release, with pre-orders starting Wednesday, February 22.

“FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist,” the agency said in a statement posted on the Weverse platform.

They added that Jimin will meet his fans through various promotional activities for FACE, but additional details about his schedule have yet to be released. “We ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity,” BIGHIT Music said.

Following this, Jimin will become the fourth BTS member to put out an individual release following J-Hope with Jack in the Box, Jin with The Astronaut, and RM with Indigo.

In January, Jimin collaborated with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the track “VIBE.”

BTS announced in June 2022 that they’ll be taking a break to focus on solo activities. – Rappler.com