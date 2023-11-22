BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook preparing for military enlistment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is not a goodbye, but a 'see you later,' ARMYs!

MANILA, Philippines – Ready your hearts, ARMY – BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have begun their military enlistment process, according to a notice from BIGHIT Music via Weverse.

BIGHIT said that the artists are “preparing to fulfill their military service duties,” and will make sure to share further updates on the process.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists,” BIGHIT said on Wednesday morning, November 22.

The four members are the last batch of the 7-member group to undergo the mandatory military enlistment. Prior to this announcement, members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga had already enlisted, with Jin and J-Hope under active duty and Suga as a social service worker.

In South Korea, all able-bodied Korean men are mandated by law to serve in the military for at least 18 months. Enlistment can be postponed until the age of 28, but a bill passed in 2020 has allowed South Koreans who “excel in popular culture and art” to delay their enlistment until they are 30 years old.

While some BTS members are younger than 28-30 years old, the group and company have chosen to fast-track their enlistment waiting time by going in batches. Given this, BTS is expected to reunite as 7 by 2025. – with additional reports from Ally De Leon/Rappler.com

Ally De Leon is a Rappler intern.