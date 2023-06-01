‘Facing a new chapter in my life’: T.O.P says he’s ‘withdrawn’ from K-pop group BIGBANG 

T.O.P, who left YG Entertainment in February 2022, also teases that he's working on a solo album

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-rapper T.O.P confirmed late Wednesday, May 31 his exit from K-pop boy group BIGBANG.

The 35-year-old made the declaration in response to a fan who commented on his Instagram post, asking if he had already left the group.

“I’ve already withdrawn,” his reply read. “I’ve already told you guys that I’m leaving and I’m now facing a new chapter in my life since last year.”

The Instagram post showed the artist at a music workstation, where he wrote that he’s “still making [his] albums.”

He clarified both in the comments and his Instagram stories that he’s working on a solo album. Additional details about this solo release, however, were not provided.

As of writing, YG Entertainment, T.O.P’s former label and the agency behind BIGBANG, has not commented on the rapper’s recent statements.

T.O.P, or Choi Seung-hyun in real life, left YG Entertainment in February 2022 following the expiration of his contract. At the time, the agency said the singer will focus on being an artist and entrepreneur but will “always participate in BIGBANG’s activities” as long as “the conditions are right.”

Originally a five-member group, BIGBANG made their debut in August 2006. The group is known for their hits “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” “Loser,” and “Still Life,” among others. Their last album, MADE, was released in 2016.

Seungri has left the group and retired from showbiz in 2019. In December 2022, Daesung also left YG Entertainment, while Taeyang moved to YG affiliate THEBLACKLABEL. Only G-Dragon is still with YG Entertainment. – Rappler.com