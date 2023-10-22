LOOK: EXO’s Chanyeol to hold fan meeting in Manila in December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It's Chanyeol's third show in the Philippines in eight months

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino EXO-Ls, you now have another chance to see EXO’s Chanyeol up close again.

Clothing giant Penshoppe announced on Saturday, October 21, that they’re bringing the idol to the Philippines for a fan meeting.

The show is set for December 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

You heard it right, fam: TEAM #PENSHOPPE's CHANYEOL is coming to Manila! 🍒🎁



Give him some ❤️ and we'll give you all the juicy deets real soon! Turn on your post notifs 🤳 #PENSHOPPExCHANYEOL #CHANYEOL #Chanyeol_GoodEnough #찬열_그래도돼 pic.twitter.com/glCWBcy9Wv — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) October 21, 2023

Details on how to get tickets for the fan meeting have yet to be announced.

Penshoppe announced in March that Chanyeol is their latest endorser.

EXCLUSIVE: He’s back and all yours. CHANYEOL makes a comeback as the newest member of Team #PENSHOPPE.



Get cool and cop his easy neutrals from 🌐 https://t.co/dMvf4gQbfI#PENSHOPPExCHANYEOL pic.twitter.com/Ew9BvBxJ3N — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) March 23, 2023

The December fan meeting would serve as Chanyeol’s third show in the Philippines for 2023 alone. In May, EXO-SC, his sub-unit with member Sehun, held the Back to Back fan concert. In October, he held a “fun meet” in Manila for the Filipino cosmetics brand Ever Bilena.

Recently, Chanyeol released his solo digital single “Good Enough.” – Rappler.com