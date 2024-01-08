EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin to manage solo, unit activities under new label INB100

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SM Entertainment also releases a statement that the CBX trio will continue EXO activities under their agency

MANILA, Philippines – Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin of K-pop boy group EXO will start anew with their solo and unit activities at INB100, an independent label founded by Baekhyun.

In a mutual agreement with SM Entertainment, the EXO-CBX members will still be under the agency for group promotions with EXO. However, individual activities will be managed by the newly-founded label.

“The start of this label is based on long-standing deliberation and aspiration of the members,” INB100 said in a press release, according to a report by Soompi.

They added: “We plan on further highlighting the members’ musical individualities and colors.”

INB100 also assured fans that Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin will now have the opportunity to take on “creative challenges and experiments,” adding that it’s been the members’ “longtime dreams.”

The news of the EXO-CBX members signing to an independent label for solo activities comes months after an amicable agreement on a lawsuit filed by Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin in June 2023. Meanwhile, label INB100 was reportedly founded a month later.

Following the news, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment also released a statement regarding the group’s activities. Here, the label confirmed that the members Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and D.O have agreed to participate in EXO activities despite being in separate agencies.

To note, D.O transferred his individual contract and solo activities to Company SooSoo, an independent label founded by Nam Kyungsoo, his long-time manager, in October 2023.

“Going forward, all eight members of EXO will continue activities together as EXO,” they added. With this, SM Entertainment shared that the EXO will have a full-group fan meeting in April. However, additional details have yet to be announced.

EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in April 2012. They are known for songs “Overdose,” “Love Shot,” “Don’t Fight This Feeling,” “Growl,” and “Call Me Baby,” among others. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.