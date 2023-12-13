EXO’s Sehun to enlist in military on December 21

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sehun is the last member of EXO to enlist in the military

MANILA, Philippines – Sehun of K-pop boy group EXO will be starting his military service on December 21.

The idol made the announcement on Wednesday, December 13, by sharing a handwritten letter through the fan community Weverse.

The 29-year-old artist apologized to his fans for relaying the news “a bit late,” saying that he’s been “deeply contemplating” the previous days.

“As a result, I’m greeting you like this [through a letter] without standing in front of you. I hope you will understand me not being able to greet you in person,” he added, according to a translation by Soompi.

Ending his letter, he expressed his gratitude to fans for their constant support.

“I hope everyone stays healthy until the day we meet again…. I will also come back in good health,” he said.

As the youngest member of EXO, Sehun will be the last member to enlist. Members Xiumin, D.O, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun have all completed their mandatory services, while Kai enlisted in May.

Sehun debuted under SM Entertainment as a member of EXO in 2012. He’s also active under the sub-unit EXO-SC with member Chanyeol. – Rappler.com