FIFTY FIFTY to get 3 new members alongside Keena

Keena, FIFTY FIFTY's remaining original member, will be continuing the group's activities with three new members.

This comes after ATTRAKT terminates the exclusive contracts of members Saena, Sio, and Aran

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY will be getting a major revamp.

After members Saena, Sio, and Aran’s exclusive contracts were terminated on October 23, the group’s remaining member Keena will be joined by three new members, ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY’s label announced on Thursday, November 2.

“We plan to reorganize FIFTY FIFTY centering around Keena, who recently returned [to the agency]. We will recruit three new members and form a four-member group,” ATTRAKT said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Other details on ATTRAKT’s plans for FIFTY FIFTY’s reworked lineup have yet to be announced.

In June, all four original members of FIFTY FIFTY filed a lawsuit to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT.

The group pointed out that ATTRAKT violated contract terms and committed certain actions that diminished the trust the members had put in the agency. Such actions include allegedly disclosing the reason behind a member’s surgery without her consent, as well as passing off the members’ efforts to express their concerns as an “attempt to extort the members by an external force.”

On August 28, however, the Seoul Central District Court denied their request due to insufficient evidence.

Keena later withdrew her appeal and returned to ATTRAKT in October, expressing remorse toward the agency for her past decisions.

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022 with the members Saena, Keena, Aran, and Sio. The group released its chart-topping song “Cupid” in February 2023, garnering over 175 million Spotify streams. The song’s “twin version” – sung in full English – has amassed nearly 676 million Spotify streams since its release.

The group has also collaborated with multiple Western artists, such as Sabrina Carpenter for “Cupid – Twin Ver.” and American rapper Kaliii for the track “Barbie Dreams,” which was a part of the Barbie movie soundtrack. – Rappler.com