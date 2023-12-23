G-Dragon signs with new agency, to establish drug rehab foundation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The K-pop star will also make his comeback in 2024 under Galaxy Corporation

MANILA, Philippines – G-Dragon has signed with Galaxy Corporation and announced that he will establish his own drug rehabilitation foundation, following his being cleared of drug allegations.

Galaxy Corporation announced in a press conference on Thursday, December 21 that the agency and the K-pop star have signed an exclusive contract.

The agency then announced G-Dragon’s plans to have a comeback in 2024, six years after his last release: the 22-track album G-DRAGON 2017 WORLD TOUR <ACT III, M.O.T.T.E> IN JAPAN, which features live performances of his songs.

While G-Dragon was not present at the press conference, a representative from Galaxy Corporation read out a letter he wrote. G-Dragon shared that he was prompted to establish a foundation that would help people recover from drug addiction after seeing how many people struggling with illegal drug use are unable to receive treatment.

“While watching the news, I learned the fact that each year there is an average of 20,000 illegal drug users and that the number of adolescent drug offenders has increased dramatically. I also learned the painful truth that of these 20,000 people, not even 500 people per year can receive treatment through these treatment facilities,” G-Dragon wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

He added that he plans to work actively to help these people recover from drug addiction.

“The foundation will stand by the sides of those who were harmed and pained by our world’s prejudice and unfairness, and we hope to create a society where everyone lives together while being treated equally and fairly respected,” he continued.

G-Dragon further stated that through music and art-related activities that he and his fans will enjoy, they will be able to alleviate key societal issues together, such as drug use, injustice, and inequality.

“Because I am thankful to everyone, I want to spare more efforts to make the world a better place through music and of course as an artist,” he added.

He also said that he plans to make the foundation’s very first donation under “everyone’s name.”

“I spent a long period of time of over 20 years as a trainee, as BIGBANG, and as a solo artist, and the numerous achievements I earned through great effort were possible because of all the family I was together with at YG. I will remember this in my heart forever while continuing my activities,” he said.

G-Dragon’s former agency YG Entertainment also issued its own statement on its website regarding G-Dragon’s departure.

“G-Dragon was one of the representative artists of our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honor,” the agency wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

On October 25, G-Dragon was booked for an investigation into illegal drug charges. While he immediately refuted these claims, he said that he would diligently comply with the police’s efforts.

G-Dragon debuted with YG Entertainment K-pop boy group BIGBANG in 2006 alongside members Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P., and Seungri. He made his solo debut in August 2009 with the album Heartbreaker. – Rappler.com