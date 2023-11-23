G-Dragon to take legal action vs malicious posts amid illegal drug use investigation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

G-Dragon's legal team says that it is rounding up evidence of insults and defamatory acts committed toward the K-pop artist

MANILA, Philippines – G-Dragon’s lawyer announced on Wednesday, November 22, that the K-pop star’s team would be taking legal action against the malicious posts on the BIGBANG member amid his illegal drug investigation.

On October 25, Korean media reported that G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, had been booked without detention by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for allegedly violating the Narcotic Control Act.

“We are currently taking legal action against those who posted malicious posts including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, spread of false information, and malicious slander against Kwon Ji-yong,” G-Dragon’s lawyer Kim Soo-hyun wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

The K-pop artist’s legal team is in the process of rounding up evidence of “acts that violate Kwon Ji-yong’s interests,” which include insults and defamation. Kim said that they will be responding to these acts with a zero-tolerance policy. All this will be submitted in the form of separate complaints to investigative agencies.

Prior to this development, Kim also announced legal action against several media outlets that reported false information on G-Dragon’s case. The 35-year-old artist voluntarily submitted samples to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Unit for the urine and hair follicle tests.

However, some media outlets reported that G-Dragon had removed all his body hair before his visit to the police station as an attempt to tamper with evidence.

“Recent speculative false reports and YouTube videos regarding this case such as the appointment of a lawyer who is a former constitutional judge and an excessively high lawyer payment are being released thoughtlessly, but we clearly reveal that these are not true at all,” Kim wrote in an October 30 statement, according to a translation from Soompi.

Since news of his alleged illegal drug use broke out, G-Dragon personally denied the allegations and even vowed to diligently cooperate with the police’s investigation efforts.

G-Dragon debuted with YG Entertainment K-pop boy group BIGBANG in 2006. He made his solo debut in August 2009 with the album Heartbreaker. – Rappler.com