LOOK: SNSD’s Taeyeon is coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino SONEs, rejoice! Taeyeon of K-pop girl group SNSD, also known as Girls’ Generation, is coming back to the Philippines.
Event organizer Make It Live Asia announced on Wednesday, March 8, that the singer will be joining labelmate aespa in the upcoming K-VERSE concert.
The one-night show is set for April 11 at the Araneta Coliseum. Additional details, such as seat plan and ticket prices, have yet to be announced.
The upcoming concert will also serve as Taeyeon’s first visit to the Philippines in more than three years. She last held a solo concert in Manila in December 2018.
Taeyeon made her debut in 2007 as the leader and main vocalist of SNSD. The group is known for tracks “Genie,” “I Got A Boy,” “Lion Heart,” and “Forever 1,” among others.
As a soloist, she made her debut in October 2015. Her solo hits include “INVU,” “Weekend,” “What Do I Call You,” and “Dear Me.” – Rappler.com
