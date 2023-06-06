NMIXX talks about 1st showcase tour, meeting Filipino NSWERs

Jiwoo promises their Filipino fans: 'We will perform even more amazing and unforgettable stages for you'

Just a few months after they celebrated their first debut anniversary in February 2023, K-pop girl group NMIXX embarked on their first showcase world tour – a feat that most rookies can only dream of.

“We have prepared not only our title track and songs in the album, but also different cover stages,” member Kyujin told Rappler in an email interview organized by Live Nation Philippines.

She added that their preparation for the NICE TO MIXX YOU shows included adding filler ad-libs and changing the melody line-up during their practices.

Lily echoed the sentiment, saying that the group had to physically prepare for the showcase tour, given that it’s their first major international project. “We practiced our dance and vocal a lot, and since it’s our first time doing so many songs in a row, we practiced our stamina a lot, too,” she said.

One of the parts that Lily’s really excited for, she shared, is the encore stages: “We tried to mix up the vocals for every performance, so I practiced some melody changes.”

The NICE TO MIXX YOU showcase tour kicked off in Seattle in May, and the six-piece act has since performed across the United States. Despite the tour dates only spanning for two months, the members shared that they’ve cherished each show.

Photo from NMIXX’s Facebook

“Every time we perform, I realize that there are fans who love NMIXX so much,” Jiwoo said. “I’m so grateful and I want to be a Jiwoo who can pay back the attention, love, and support that NSWERs give.”

Bae added that one of her favorite moments from the tour so far is getting to bond with Sullyoon. “Sullyoon always sits next to me whenever I ride the plane. So I feel a bit sad if she doesn’t sit next to me anymore,” she said.

The upcoming June 30 show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City will mark as NMIXX’s first group visit to the Philippines – and the members are already looking forward to performing for their Filipino fans, as well as learning more about the country.

“I’ve always wanted to visit the Philippines and meet the NSWERs there,” Kyujin said. “I’m excited because I think I’ll get to experience the culture of the Philippines.”

Sullyoon shared that she’d like to watch the sunset at Manila Bay, while Haewon wants to try eating lechon during their visit.

As to what fans can expect for their show, Jiwoo promised that their first visit to the country will be memorable. “I’m sincerely glad to finally meet the NSWERs in the Philippines. We will perform even more amazing and unforgettable stages for you,” she said.

Kyujin added: “Fans can enjoy not only our original songs but also the performances and live stages of cover songs. Please look forward to it.”

Photo from NMIXX’s Facebook

While the Manila show will serve as the last stop for the group’s showcase tour, NMIXX knows that this is just the beginning of their rising popularity, especially since they’re eager to continually reinvent and challenge themselves in their future releases.

“I love the genre of funk so I would love to try something funky,” Lily shared. “And I also love summery, bright songs, so that would be fun to try.”

Haewon, meanwhile, said: “Since the ‘Big wave’ part in “DICE” received a lot of love, I want to challenge myself with hip-hop.”

Asked what NMIXX song they’d recommend to someone starting to get interested in their group, both Haewon and Bae answered “Tank.”

“It gives a preview of the stages and music that NMIXX will unfold in the future,” Haewon said, while Bae explained that it’s a song that “represents the color of NMIXX well.”

NMIXX debuted with seven members in February 2022. Jinni left the group in December that year, reportedly “due to personal circumstances.”

The South Korean girl group from JYP Entertainment is known for their songs “Love Me Like This,” ”O.O,” “Young, Dumb, Stupid,” and “COOL.” – Rappler.com