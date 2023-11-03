LOOK: LE SSERAFIM attends NBA game as LA Lakers guests

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The quintet transforms into Laker Girls for the 'Perfect Night' during the NBA team's match against the LA Clippers

MANILA, Philippines – Girl group LE SSERAFIM made waves in the K-pop and basketball world as guests of NBA team LA Lakers. The quintet graced the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 1, to watch the Lakers vs. Clippers match.

Prior to their appearance at the game, FEARNOTs – or fans of LE SSERAFIM – were already privy to a potential collaboration between the girl group and the basketball team. Speculations arose from Yunjin’s Instagram post showcasing customized Lakers jerseys with the members’ names and chosen numbers.

True to the group’s latest single “Perfect Night,” the night seemed perfect for fans of LE SSERAFIM and the LA Lakers alike. The Laker Girls performed the girl group’s song “ANTIFRAGILE,” while Lakers fans saw their team beat their 11-game losing streak against the LA Clippers.

Fans were also thrilled to see interactions between LE SSERAFIM and the team’s key players. The girls met Magic Johnson, the basketball team’s most accomplished point guard. Fans were quick to lightheartedly point out the height difference between the player and members of the girl group.

The Lakers game was just one of many stops in the girl group’s US itinerary. LE SSERAFIM flew to the United States to promote their digital single “Perfect Night” as part of their collaboration with video game Overwatch 2. Included in their promotions is their US television debut on Today with Hoda & Jenna and a headlining set for the Grammy Awards’ Global Spin Live.

LE SSERAFIM is a five-member girl group consisting of members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae. The HYBE girl group is best known for their songs “FEARLESS” and “ANTIFRAGILE.” – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.