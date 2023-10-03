USANA teams up with Gilas Pilipinas Women for health and wellness journey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The collaboration aims to nurture the health and wellness of the players as they prepare for their upcoming games

The following is a press release from USANA.

USANA Philippines, a global cellular nutrition company, forges partnership with Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Basketball Team as their official nutritional supplement partner.

This collaboration aims to nurture the health and wellness journey of the players as they prepare for their upcoming games while putting the spotlight on underappreciated teams in the local sports scene.

“We really want to be able to help emerging teams in the sports industry which we believe are really very promising. They too can bring honor to the country and somehow also carry the brand of USANA”, says Cherry Ampig, USANA Philippines general manager. “Aside from them being able to bring more awards for the country, all that I really ask for is for our vitamins to be able to help them. This is what USANA is about – to be able to help every athlete and every family to perform to the best they can.”

Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Basketball Team is the second team USANA Philippines has sponsored after their partnership with the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in 2021.

Gilas Women head coach Pat Aquino says, “I’m very happy to be part of the USANA family and the rest of the team. I know this is a great partnership and the future is brighter for the women’s basketball. I think USANA supplements are the number one in the world. They can greatly help and affect their bodies and their minds going into the games.”

He also emphasized that being mentally and physically fit is needed by these women to get through the rigid training and action-packed competitions. The right sources of energy are necessary in supporting the playing capabilities of the team. “I think it’s one part that we neglect sometimes. I know a lot of athletes are physically fit and mentally fit but supplements and other sources of energy coming from USANA sustains their energy and playing ability to the top level.”

The Gilas Women Basketball Team is set to compete in the Asian Games in September to be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center in China. —Rappler.com