NCT 127 to hold fansign event in Manila for special single album ‘BE THERE FOR ME’

The event will be held at a private location on January 22, 2024 – a day after NCT 127's 'NEO CITY " THE UNITY' tour

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino NCTzens, rejoice! NCT 127 is set to hold a fansign event for its winter special single album BE THERE FOR ME, entertainment company Applewood announced on Thursday, December 21.

NCT 127 – Winter Special Single Album [Be There For Me]

🔔GLOBAL FANSIGN EVENT in MANILA🔔



■EVENT DATE : 2024.01.22 (Mon)

■EVENT PERIOD : 2023.12.21 (Thu) 18:00PM ~ 2023.12.28 (Thu) 23:59PM PHT (Payment must be completed)

■STORE : https://t.co/n8rTgN8Z57 /… pic.twitter.com/4FvaAkQk2s — APPLEWOOD (@applewood_kr) December 21, 2023

Fans can join the lucky draw and get a chance to join the fansign event by buying NCT 127’s Be There For Me (127 STEREO Ver.) album any time from December 21, 6 pm (Manila time) to December 28, 11:59 pm (Manila time). The albums can be purchased on the Applewood website.

A total of 150 randomly selected winners will be selected to participate in the fansign. 100 winners will be granted access to the hi-bye event, while 35 winners and 15 winners will be able to participate in the fan sign and group photo, respectively.

For the group photos, winners will be grouped into five.

The 150 lucky winners will be announced on January 2, on Applewood’s website and social media pages. Winners will be contacted individually.

The fansign event will happen on January 22, a day after the subunit’s NEO CITY : THE UNITY tour. It will be held at a private location in Manila that will only be disclosed to fansign winners.

Further details, such as instructions for purchasing albums and redeeming tickets, can be found in this Applewood article.

Just a few hours before the fansign event’s announcement, SM Entertainment posted the music video teaser for “Be There For Me,” which will be released on December 22 at 5 pm (Manila time).

Play Video

Known as the first fixed subunit of SM Entertainment boy group NCT, NCT 127 consists of members Taeyong, Johnny, Mark, Haechan, Yuta, Doyoung, Taeil, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun.

The subunit debuted in 2016 and is known for its hits “Fact Check,” “Kick It,” “Fire Truck,” and “Cherry Bomb,” among others. – Rappler.com