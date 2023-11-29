Ticket prices, seat plan: NCT 127’s ‘NEO CITY : THE UNITY’ tour in Bulacan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Concert organizer DNM Entertainment released the ticket prices and seat plan for NCT 127’s NEO CITY : THE UNITY tour in Bulacan on Wednesday, November 29.

Get ready because the biggest hits on this stage are coming over!



NCT 127 3RD TOUR 'NEO CITY : BULACAN – THE UNITY'



OFFICIAL TICKET-SELLING DAY:

⏰2023.12.17 | 12NN

🗓️2024.01.21 | 6:30 PM



📍Philippine Sports Stadium

🎫SM Tickets#NCT127 #NEOCITY#NEOCITY_THE_UNITY… pic.twitter.com/hA3SImJko7 — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) November 29, 2023

Ticket prices range from P4,500 for Upper Bleachers C to P13,500 for Standing N (sections 1, 2, 3, and 4).

Tickets will go on sale on December 17 at 12 pm in all SM Tickets outlets nationwide and on the SM Tickets website.

The concert will be held on January 21, 2024, at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan.

NCT 127 last visited the Philippines on September 4, 2022 for their NEO CITY : THE LINK concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Known as the first fixed subunit of SM Entertainment boy group NCT, NCT 127 consists of members Taeyong, Johnny, Mark, Haechan, Yuta, Doyoung, Taeil, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun.

The subunit debuted in 2016 and is known for its hits “Fact Check,” “Kick It,” “Fire Truck,” and “Cherry Bomb,” among others.

SM Entertainment earlier announced that Taeil would not be able to participate in the subunit’s November NEO CITY : THE UNITY tour as he is recovering his health after figuring in a motorcycle accident and still needs to undergo additional treatment. – Rappler.com