‘Thank you for waiting’: SHINee’s Taemin finishes military service

Taemin is the last member of SHINee to be discharged

MANILA, Philippines – SHINee member Taemin has been discharged from mandatory military service on Tuesday, April 4.

The 29-year-old singer greeted his fans, the SHAWOLs, through a letter posted on SM Entertainment’s official fan platform.

“I missed you so much that even saying, ‘I miss you,’ is not enough, and I believe everyone who believed in me and waited for me must have felt the same way as I did,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi.

The idol also expressed his gratitude to his supporters, promising that things are going to get better as they move forward.

“I will repay you all with a grateful heart for the rest of my life and move forward with a sense of mission. I will always be a part of your happiness,” he said.

SHINee also released a video compilation of the idol rehearsing, with the title “Taemin is back.”

On Wednesday, April 5, Taemin shared new photos on Instagram with the caption “Thank you for waiting.”

Taemin enlisted in the military in May 2021. In January 2022, he was transferred from the military band to supplementary public service due to “worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety.” SM Entertainment assured fans that Taemin continued to receive treatment and therapy while completing military service.

Taemin is the last member of SHINee to complete his military service.

Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee in May 2008. He is also a member of the group SuperM. As a solo artist, he is known for his tracks “Danger,” “Move,” and “Criminal.” – Rappler.com