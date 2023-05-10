Lucas parts ways with groups NCT, WayV to pursue solo activities 

The idol pens a letter to his fans and former members, writing: ‘It is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship'

MANILA, Philippines – SM Entertainment confirmed that Lucas has officially left groups NCT and WayV, almost two years after the idol halted his activities.

The agency made the announcement on Wednesday, May 10, saying that they’ve arrived at a “mutual decision” after a “deliberate discussion” with Lucas.

“This was a decision taken after much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported,” they explained.

SM Entertainment added that Lucas departed from the groups “to pursue his individual endeavors.”

“Lucas is planning on showing his performances through a wide variety of individual works from now on,” they said.

Following the announcement, Lucas took to Instagram to pen a message to his fans and members.

“I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship. It has been nearly eight years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support. I will cherish these memories and never forget,” he wrote, adding that he “genuinely [loves] them and will always support them from the bottom of [his] heart.”

The 24-year-old also opened up how he considered this the right decision, saying that he’d “muster the courage to face the fans who have been waiting for [him].”

As he plans to pursue a solo career, he assured his supporters that he will continue to “deliver outstanding performances.” “I will strive to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and an even better Lucas.”

The former NCT and WayV member has been on hiatus since August 2021 after being embroiled in cheating and gaslighting controversies. Lucas, whose full name is Wong Yuk-hei, is also a member of the group SuperM. – Rappler.com