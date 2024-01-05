Stray Kids’ Felix now youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group Stray Kids member Felix is now the youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club, his agency JYP Entertainment announced on Thursday, January 4.
Felix had donated 100 million Korean won (around $76,000) to UNICEF for children in Laos struggling with stunted physical development due to poor nutrition and a lack of clean drinking water. This donation automatically made him the youngest member of UNICEF’S Honors Club.
“Felix, who became the youngest member of the UNICEF’s Honors Club in history and the first member to join in 2024 through this donation, is well-known as a person who has always taken the lead in donation activities for underprivileged neighbors,” the Korean Committee for UNICEF said, according to a translation from Soompi.
The 23-year-old K-pop artist said he chose to make the donation to “share the love [he] received.”
“I hope that children in Laos, who suffer from various difficulties due to polluted water, poor hygienic conditions, and insufficient nutrition, will grow up in good health in a safer environment in the new year,” Felix said.
Before his UNICEF Honors Club membership, Felix was also named a member of Save the Children’s Honors Club in March 2023 as he had consistently been donating to the nongovernment organization.
In 2019, BTS’ Jin and former Girl’s Day member Hyeri also became members of the UNICEF Honors Club.
Felix debuted with Stray Kids in 2017 alongside members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin, I.N, and Woojin, who left the group in 2019 due to personal reasons.
The group is best known for its hits “MANIAC,” “God’s Menu,” “Hellevator,” and “CASE 143,” among others.
Stray Kids last visited Manila in December 2023 for the Asia Artist Awards, where they won the Grand Prize for the Best Stage. – Rappler.com
$1 = 1,315 Korean won
