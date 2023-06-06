LOOK: Super Junior headed to Manila in July 

The July show will serve as Super Junior's return to the Philippines in 7 months

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Filipino ELFs, because K-pop boy group Super Junior is coming back to the Philippines!

Local promoter Wilbros Live announced on Monday, June 5 that the “Sorry, Sorry” hitmakers are bringing their “Fan Party” to Manila on July 21.

Additional details, such as venue, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Only members Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Shindong, Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Yesung, and Donghae are seen in the poster, and there’s still no confirmation about member Heechul’s participation in the show.

Meanwhile, Super Junior D&E – the sub-unit composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk – will also have their Delight Party fan concert in Manila on September 30.

Super Junior were last in Manila in December 2022 for their Super Show 9: Road concert. The group is known for their songs “No Other,” “Devil,” “Black Suit,” “Mr. Simple,” “One More Chance,” and “MAMACITA,” among others. – Rappler.com